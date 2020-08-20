KHF distributes $2.7 million for early childhood literacy

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Health Foundation has approved almost $2.7 million in funding for community-led initiatives improving early childhood literacy.

The Kansas Health Foundation says it approved almost $2.7 million in funding for eight initiatives in Kansas supporting improving early childhood literacy.

KHF says the community projects will support eight priority school districts with disparities in education attainment in fourth-grade literacy rates. It says the schools are as follows

Arkansas City

Dodge City

Garden City

Kansas City and Turner-KC

Liberal

Topeka

Wichita

According to KHF, the eight community collaborative it chooses will get $300,000 each over 3 years, a working partnership with school districts and other community organizations like literacy providers and libraries. It says each community has identified its specific needs and strategies to support the cause.

“We know there is a direct link between higher levels of educational attainment and better health outcomes and a greater overall quality of life,” said Reggie Robinson, KHF president and CEO. “Community stakeholders are in the best position to assess their unique early literacy needs and propose coordinated approaches to address gaps that lead to increased literacy for children from birth to age eight.”

To learn more about the work of the collaboratives, visit the KHF website.

