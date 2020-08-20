KDOT celebrates 50 years of I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation celebrated the 50th anniversary of the completion of I-70 by unveiling new signs.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says Secretary Julie Lorenz celebrated the 50th anniversary of the completion of I-70 in Kansas on Thursday morning, Aug. 20. It says a replica of signs along eastbound I-70 highlight the occasion and were unveiled at the Kanorado weigh station.

“In the past 20 years, the people of Kansas have invested around $1.2 billion dollars in I-70′s expansion, repair and maintenance,” Secretary Lorenz said. “We will continue to focus on preservation and maintenance of our state’s interstates. I am proud to say that preservation is specifically called out as a top priority in the new Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. At KDOT, we are committed to fulfilling our responsibility.”

According to KDOT, on Nov. 14, 1956, the first section of interstate in the U.S. was completed in Kansas. It says the eight-mile section of I-70 west of Topeka was the first to be completed. It says celebrations continued to mark completions of segments over the next 14 years until the final section was opened on June 17, 1970.

“Visitors from all across this land come to Kansas and travel on our highways to experience our wide-open spaces, our beautiful state parks and wildlife areas and to enjoy the abundant activities that make us a great state to visit,” said Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless.

KDOT says members of the I-70 association also attended the event.

“Kansas I-70 is an economic driver to many communities across the state,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director and Kansas I-70 Association member. “By making travel easier, we see increased sales and visitation in our businesses and attractions. The economic impact of tourism and Kansas I-70 makes a big difference in our communities.”

According to KDOT, I-70 is the direct east-west route through Kansas and originally cost $155.6 million to construct its 370 miles, not including the Kansas Turnpike portion. It says at the time it opened, I-70 was the longest continuous section of interstate highway to be completed by any state.

KDOT says currently, Kansas has about 875 miles of interstate and which carry about 24.6% of traffic through the state.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.