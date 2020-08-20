KBI investigates suspicious death in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspicious death in Greenwood County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Eureka man that was found dead in his home on Wednesday night, Aug. 19.

According to the KBI, on Wednesday, around 10:15 p.m. the Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1600 block of Quincy St. in Eureka.

Deputies say when they responded and searched the residence they found Danny Shue, 78, dead in his home.

KBI says it was asked to help with the investigation around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team are investigating with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or an anonymous tip can be left here.

