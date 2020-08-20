Advertisement

KBI investigates suspicious death in Greenwood Co.

(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating a suspicious death in Greenwood County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Eureka man that was found dead in his home on Wednesday night, Aug. 19.

According to the KBI, on Wednesday, around 10:15 p.m. the Greenwood Co. Sheriff’s Office was called to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1600 block of Quincy St. in Eureka.

Deputies say when they responded and searched the residence they found Danny Shue, 78, dead in his home.

KBI says it was asked to help with the investigation around 11 p.m. on Wednesday and special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team are investigating with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the investigation should call the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME or an anonymous tip can be left here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man sentenced to federal prison after smuggling 23 lbs. of meth

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A man has been sentenced to federal prison after he attempted to smuggle 23 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas.

News

Shawnee Co. Health Department holds COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team will hold a news conference on Friday, Aug. 21.

News

KHF distributes $2.7 million for early childhood literacy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Health Foundation has approved almost $2.7 million in funding for community-led initiatives improving early childhood literacy.

News

Kansas Highway Patrol releases results of July speed enforcement effort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
The Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday released results from its enforcement effort in July that took place with several area states.

Latest News

News

Woman, 22, jailed after running car into police cruiser Wednesday night in Manhattan

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 22-year-old woman was arrested after officials said she crashed her vehicle into a Riley County Police cruiser late Wednesday in Manhattan.

News

USD 501 introduces app extension to track COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Topeka company acquires Emporia’s Seamless Data Systems

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Century Business Technologies of Topeka is acquiring Emporia-based Seamless Data Systems, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Man drops off TV in yard, takes off on foot early Thursday in west Topeka

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Topeka police recovered a television after a man placed it next to a chimney early Thursday outside a house in the 5600 block of S.W. 9th Terrace, authorities said. Officers were called to the area after the man was seen walking in the neighborhood carrying the TV.

Forecast

Thursday forecast: Warming to more seasonal temperatures to end the week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Hotter with slightly higher humidity by this weekend

News

Wednesday’s Child - Demarcus

Updated: 15 hours ago
If you can give Demarcus, or another child, a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.