Kansas ranks #19 in states with high utilities survey

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new study says utility bills in Kansas are a bit on the high side when compared to other states.

Move.org puts Kansas at 19th highest in the country when it comes to the average cost of utilities.

The study says Kansans will spend a combined $402.92 per month on electricity, natural gas, water, internet, and cable.

Move.org ranked Missouri at #15 and Oklahoma at #21.

Hawaii takes the overall top spot, as residents pay a whopping average of $587.79 per month.

Florida and South Carolina come in second and third, respectively, with average bills in the $450 range.

States with the least expensive utilities include New Mexico and Utah, mostly because electricity rates are low, and not a lot of natural gas is needed to heat homes in the winter.

Experts say nearly half of the money you will spend this year will be for heating and cooling your house.

For example, the average central air conditioner can cost around .33 cents per hour to run.

If you have an electric dryer, each load could set you back up to 44 cents, and a hot wash and warm rinse in your washing machine could tap you for nearly 70 cents each.

Read the full report here.

