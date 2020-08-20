Advertisement

Kansas Highway Patrol releases results of July speed enforcement effort

The Kansas Highway Patrol on Thursday released results from its enforcement effort in July that took place with several area states.
(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol issued more than 6,000 speeding tickets and made more than 100 arrests for driving under the influence during a multi-state enforcement effort in July, officials announced Thursday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol joined forces with agencies from Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri in the high-visibility enforcement effort.

The goal was to raise awareness and decrease the number of speeding motorists on roadways.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the following actions during July:

• Crashes: 638

• Speed citations: 6,270

• Speed warnings: 4,852

• Driving Under the Influence arrests: 105

• Seat belt citations: 734

• Seat belt warnings: 78

• Other Traffic Violation Citations: 2,524

“The Kansas Highway Patrol remains committed to keeping our Kansas motorists safe,” said Captain Andy Dean, commander of the Kansas Highway Patrol Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. “Working closely with our local and state partners to reduce speed-related crashes and enforce seat belt laws across the region is a great way of getting our message across. Our goal is to protect and save lives.”

The region of which Kansas is a part seeks to reduce the number of speed-related crashes each year, Dean said.

In 2018, the region saw 683 speed-related deaths, or 28 percent of those killed in traffic crashes in the area.

As traffic returns to its normal rate, Dean said, it is important fjor motorists to continue safe driving practices.

