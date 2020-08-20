Chiefs ban fans from wearing headdresses; reviewing “Arrowhead Chop”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Chiefs fans won’t be allowed to wear headdresses and certain face paint at Arrowhead Stadium as part of new policies regarding Native American culture incorporated into game day.

Fans can still wear face paint, but any face paint “styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions” is banned.

The team has also “engaged in a thorough review process” of the Arrowhead Chop, and says they plan to continue discussions in the future.

Discussions surrounding the changes date back to 2014, when the Chiefs teamed up with a group of local leaders from diverse American Indian backgrounds.

“As an organization, our goal was to gain a better understanding of the issues facing American Indian communities in our region and explore opportunities to both raise awareness of American Indian cultures and celebrate the rich traditions of tribes with a historic connection to the Kansas City area,” the team wrote in a statement.

The “Blessing of the Drum” tradition will continue

