Broadcaster says homophobic slur on air during Reds/Royals game

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (WIBW) - Fox Sports broadcaster Thom Brennaman was caught on a live mic saying a homophobic slur during a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cincinnati Reds.

The slur happened during the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast as the telecast returned from break before the top of the seventh inning in Game 1 of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not realize he was already on air when he said the slur.

Midway through the fifth inning in Game 2 of the doubleheader, Brennaman issued an on-air apology.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith.

“I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox. I will apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight.

“I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am,” Brennaman said. “That is not who I am. It never has been. And I’d like to think maybe I could have some people that could back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

An ESPN report indicates that Major League Baseball has been made aware of the situation, but has yet to comment.

Brennaman has called major league games with Fox Sports for 27 years. He is the son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman.

