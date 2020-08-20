87 KU students test positive for COVID-19

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has completed and posted its initial round of testing results from its COVID-19 saliva testing.

The University of Kansas says it has completed and posted its initial round of testing results that it gathered from its COVID-19 saliva testing efforts on both its Lawrence and Edwards campuses.

KU says as of Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m. 89 people tested positive for the virus. It says 87 of the positives are students and two are faculty.

The school says the current positivity rate is in line with what it had expected and prepared for.

The University says it did early testing so it could identify positive cases of the virus early and keep infected community members away from campus and establish a baseline level of positivity rates throughout the campus population.

According to KU, most of the 87 positive students are members of either a sorority or fraternity.

KU says initial testing is mandatory for all students, faculty and staff before they return to campus and must be done by Sept. 7. Appointments can be made here.

