Wednesday night forecast: Hotter weekend ahead

Staying 'cool' the rest of the week, warming up this weekend
By Jeremy Goodwin
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The comfortable temperatures continue for the remainder of the work week before warming back up this weekend into next week. The quiet weather pattern also continues with most of northeast Kansas dry the next 8 days.

With highs in the 80s through Friday, take advantage of the comfortable August weather because it does start to warm back up this weekend into next week where highs will be in the low 90s and heat indices will be in the mid-upper 90s. Precipitation wise expect it to remain dry the next 8 days however if you get rain it won’t amount to much, that includes this morning in north-central Kansas on a few spotty showers.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows around 60°. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

The cool temperatures continue into Thursday night although may be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday night. Highs back in the mid 80s on Friday.

This weekend begins the warm-up back in the upper 80s-low 90s for most spots. Models continue to stay consistent with run to run however inconsistent against each-other. The European model continues to show dry conditions while the GFS continues to show scattered showers/storms Saturday night into Sunday. The forecast so far this week has leaned more toward the European and dry conditions however this will continue to be monitored in case we have to insert a slight rain chance in for Sunday.

Next week will be dry Monday through Wednesday with highs remaining in the upper 80s-low 90s for most with mid 90s possible in some spots.

Taking Action:

The quiet week continues, expect the next 8 days to be dry. There does remain some chances for hit and miss light rain showers at times so consider yourself lucky if you do receive rain. Stay updated with the forecast each day in case changes are made.

