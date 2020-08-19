Advertisement

Wamego cancels fireworks show

Fireworks
Fireworks(WHSV)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Fireworks is officially canceled.

The Wamego City Commission made the decision Tuesday night. They’d previously delayed the July 4th event to Labor Day weekend over COVID-19 concerns.

In a post on the Wamego Fireworks Show page on Facebook, organizers said new local outbreaks forced the decision.

“There’s just no easy or socially distant way to pull an event this size off with the crowd it is sure to attract from well outside the Wamego area,” the post stated. “We can not in good conscience execute an event that is likely to bring hardship to our region, and potentially place our volunteers, first responders, and community in harms way.”

The post went on to state that the PyroCrew will save all it had planned for next July, and looked forward to “the best show yet.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

St. George’s newest BBQ joint will leave you wanting Moe

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Pottawatomie County’s newest restaurant just opened its doors on Monday and has seen overwhelming support from the community.

News

Moe's Original BBQ opens in St George

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Moe's Original BBQ opens in St George

State

Kansas Democratic National Convention delegates react to virtual experience

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Democrats across the nation logged on for the second day for of the virtual national convention Tuesday.

Local

Moe's Original BBQ

Updated: 2 hours ago
Moe's Original BBQ

Latest News

News

City officials and Topeka Police clears confusion on upcoming 'Special Council Meeting'

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Kansas delegates to DNC react to event going virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democrats across the nation logged on for the second day for of the virtual national convention Tuesday.

News

USD 329 opens doors for first day of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Unified School District 329 students’ sported back packs, and masks, for the first day of school.

News

Wabaunsee Schools First Day of School

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wabaunsee High School had their first day of school with COVID-19 restrictions.

Forecast

Tuesday night forecast: Fog possible late tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out tonight into tomorrow morning

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases linked to 12 step meetings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department has identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 related to 12 step meetings.