Wamego cancels fireworks show

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wamego Fireworks is officially canceled.

The Wamego City Commission made the decision Tuesday night. They’d previously delayed the July 4th event to Labor Day weekend over COVID-19 concerns.

In a post on the Wamego Fireworks Show page on Facebook, organizers said new local outbreaks forced the decision.

“There’s just no easy or socially distant way to pull an event this size off with the crowd it is sure to attract from well outside the Wamego area,” the post stated. “We can not in good conscience execute an event that is likely to bring hardship to our region, and potentially place our volunteers, first responders, and community in harms way.”

The post went on to state that the PyroCrew will save all it had planned for next July, and looked forward to “the best show yet.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.