Two Marshall County women injured Tuesday in southeast Kansas crash

SEDAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Marshall County residents were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday at the junction of US-166 and K-99 highways, about two miles south of Sedan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Fiesta was southbound on K-99 and stopped at the intersection, while a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was westbound on US-166.

The collision occurred after the Ford failed to yield to the Chevrolet, the patrol said.

The Chevrolet struck the Ford in the rear portion of its driver’s side.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Traci Marie Koebel, of Waterville, was transported to Waterville City Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Koebel wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Cheryl Lyn Farley, 42, of Marysville, was taken to Sedan City Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Farley wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Jason Gary Hall, 48, of Jennings, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hall was wearing a seat belt.

