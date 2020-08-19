Advertisement

Two Marshall County women injured Tuesday in southeast Kansas crash

Two Marshall County women were injured Tuesday in a crash in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.
Two Marshall County women were injured Tuesday in a crash in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.(MGN Online)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Marshall County residents were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:04 p.m. Tuesday at the junction of US-166 and K-99 highways, about two miles south of Sedan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2016 Ford Fiesta was southbound on K-99 and stopped at the intersection, while a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was westbound on US-166.

The collision occurred after the Ford failed to yield to the Chevrolet, the patrol said.

The Chevrolet struck the Ford in the rear portion of its driver’s side.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Traci Marie Koebel, of Waterville, was transported to Waterville City Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Koebel wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Cheryl Lyn Farley, 42, of Marysville, was taken to Sedan City Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries. The patrol said Farley wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Jason Gary Hall, 48, of Jennings, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Hall was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Emporia drops COVID-19 case against The Gym sports bar

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A case has been dropped against an Emporia sports bar that defied county orders to close in May during coronavirus-related shutdown orders, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Longtime Emporia business to close by end of the year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Muckenthaler Incorporated and MI Restaurant Equipment Supply, 308 Commercial in Emporia, will close by the end of the year, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Pott County to consider dropping face mask order for schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Pottawatomie County commissioners on Wednesday will discuss whether to opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that requires schools to implement face masks and other health measures because of the coronavirus, according to KMAN Radio.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Another comfortable day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this morning in north-central Kansas

Latest News

News

Topeka City Council discuss upcoming special session focused on police reform

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City Manager Brent Trout and Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran spoke before Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and put several rumors to rest.

News

Topeka City Council discuss upcoming special session focused on police reform

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Wamego cancels fireworks show

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Already delayed until Labor Day weekend, the Wamego City Commission voted Tuesday to cancel the city's annual fireworks show over COVID-19 concerns.

Local

St. George’s newest BBQ joint will leave you wanting Moe

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Pottawatomie County’s newest restaurant just opened its doors on Monday and has seen overwhelming support from the community.

News

Moe's Original BBQ opens in St George

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Moe's Original BBQ opens in St George

State

Kansas Democratic National Convention delegates react to virtual experience

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Democrats across the nation logged on for the second day for of the virtual national convention Tuesday.