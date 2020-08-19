Advertisement

Two arrested on charges related to methamphetamine in Hiawatha Inn

Two people have been arrested in a Hiawatha inn for possession of methamphetamine.
Two people have been arrested in a Hiawatha inn for possession of methamphetamine.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on charges relating to the possession of methamphetamine.

Sheriff John Merchant says based on an investigation by his office, a search warrant was carried out at the Stars Inn in Hiawatha. He says Rita Grier, 33, of Hiawatha, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

Merchant says officers also arrested Nicholas Kauffman, 27, of Sabetha, on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

