Two arrested on charges related to methamphetamine in Hiawatha Inn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on charges relating to the possession of methamphetamine.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested one woman in relation to the possession of methamphetamine at an inn in Hiawatha.

Sheriff John Merchant says based on an investigation by his office, a search warrant was carried out at the Stars Inn in Hiawatha. He says Rita Grier, 33, of Hiawatha, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

Merchant says officers also arrested Nicholas Kauffman, 27, of Sabetha, on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.