Advertisement

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.(Twitter | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

“We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” said Melissa Monaco, spokesperson for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD cracks down on drinking and driving

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department will be participating in the ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ campaign.

News

Balloon Federation of America National Convention comes to Capital City

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Balloon Federation of America National Convention will be stopping in Topeka in 2021.

News

Traffic changes on 3rd, 4th, 5th St. in Topeka

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Bettis Asphalt will be changing traffic flow on 3rd, 4th and 5th St. in Topeka to continue road work.

News

KU studies food industry during COVID-19

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A new publication from the University of Kansas is looking at ‘Food in the Time of COVID-19.'

Latest News

News

Man arrested on meth count during traffic stop in North Topeka

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A 44-year-old Topeka man was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Tuesday night in North Topeka, authorities said.

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 08-19-20

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

City of Emporia drops COVID-19 case against The Gym sports bar

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A case has been dropped against an Emporia sports bar that defied county orders to close in May during coronavirus-related shutdown orders, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Two Marshall County women injured Tuesday in southeast Kansas crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two Marshall County women were injured Tuesday in a crash in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

News

Longtime Emporia business to close by end of the year

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Muckenthaler Incorporated and MI Restaurant Equipment Supply, 308 Commercial in Emporia, will close by the end of the year, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Pott County to consider dropping face mask order for schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Pottawatomie County commissioners on Wednesday will discuss whether to opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that requires schools to implement face masks and other health measures because of the coronavirus, according to KMAN Radio.