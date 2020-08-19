Advertisement

Traffic changes on 3rd, 4th, 5th St. in Topeka

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will be changing traffic flow on 3rd, 4th and 5th St. in Topeka to continue road work.

The City of Topeka says work continues on 3rd, 4th, 5th, Watson and Saline St. in a small neighborhood north of 6th St.

The City says on Thursday, Aug. 20, Bettis Asphalt will switch traffic by opening 3rd St. from Watson to Frazier, including alleys and 4th St. from Watson to Oakley.

According to the City, Bettis will also close Watson from 3rd to 4th St. and Saline from 4th to 5th St.

