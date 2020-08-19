TPD cracks down on drinking and driving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department will be participating in the ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ campaign.

The Topeka Police Department says it will be joining other local and state law enforcement agencies across the state in an effort to remove drunk and other impaired drivers from roads starting Thursday, Aug. 20, through Monday, Sept. 7.

TPD says the ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose,’ campaign is used by the Kansas Department of Transportation.

According to KDOT, in 2018 one person was killed in a drunk driving crash every 50 minutes in the U.S.

TPD says residents can help by reporting suspicious driving to authorities, even outside of the campaign time limits.

