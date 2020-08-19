Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center to announce new project plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center will be unveiling a new project plan.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center says it will be unveiling a new master plan project and funding plan on Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m.

The Zoo says it will share its plans regarding the next master plan project and plans to fund it.

According to the Zoo, Aug. 21 is also Liz the giraffe’s second birthday.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.