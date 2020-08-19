Advertisement

Man arrested on meth count during traffic stop in North Topeka

Chad M. Cook, 44, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Tuesday night on the city's north side, authorities said.
Chad M. Cook, 44, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Tuesday night on the city's north side, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 44-year-old Topeka man was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Tuesday evening on the city’s north side, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Chad M. Cook.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian, the traffic stop was conducted shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday near N.W. Independence Avenue and Topeka Boulevard.

Christian said a deputy pulled over a 1998 Dodge Stratus at the North Topeka location.

During the traffic stop, Cook, who was driving the car, was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession od drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic-related offenses.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club 08-19-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

City of Emporia drops COVID-19 case against The Gym sports bar

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A case has been dropped against an Emporia sports bar that defied county orders to close in May during coronavirus-related shutdown orders, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Two Marshall County women injured Tuesday in southeast Kansas crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two Marshall County women were injured Tuesday in a crash in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

News

Longtime Emporia business to close by end of the year

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Muckenthaler Incorporated and MI Restaurant Equipment Supply, 308 Commercial in Emporia, will close by the end of the year, according to KVOE Radio.

Latest News

News

Pott County to consider dropping face mask order for schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Pottawatomie County commissioners on Wednesday will discuss whether to opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that requires schools to implement face masks and other health measures because of the coronavirus, according to KMAN Radio.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Another comfortable day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this morning in north-central Kansas

News

Topeka City Council discuss upcoming special session focused on police reform

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City Manager Brent Trout and Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran spoke before Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and put several rumors to rest.

News

Topeka City Council discuss upcoming special session focused on police reform

Updated: 11 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Wamego cancels fireworks show

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Already delayed until Labor Day weekend, the Wamego City Commission voted Tuesday to cancel the city's annual fireworks show over COVID-19 concerns.

Local

St. George’s newest BBQ joint will leave you wanting Moe

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Pottawatomie County’s newest restaurant just opened its doors on Monday and has seen overwhelming support from the community.