Man arrested on meth count during traffic stop in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 44-year-old Topeka man was arrested in connection with methamphetamine possession during a traffic stop Tuesday evening on the city’s north side, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Chad M. Cook.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Christian, the traffic stop was conducted shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday near N.W. Independence Avenue and Topeka Boulevard.

Christian said a deputy pulled over a 1998 Dodge Stratus at the North Topeka location.

During the traffic stop, Cook, who was driving the car, was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession od drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic-related offenses.

