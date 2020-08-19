Topeka Driver’s License Office closes due to confirmed case of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Driver’s License Office has closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Topeka Driver’s License Office says it was notified of a confirmed case of COVID-19 concerning its office at 300 SW 29th St. It says following guidelines from the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it closed to deep-clean the office.

The Office says to protect patient privacy it will not release details.

According to the Office, those with appointments scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 19, have been contacted and appointments have been moved to another office in the area or rescheduled for later in the wee.

The Office says it will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 20, as normal.

