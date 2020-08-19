Advertisement

Topeka City Council discuss upcoming special session focused on police reform

By Isaac French
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City Manager Brent Trout and Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran spoke before Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and put several rumors to rest.

De La Isla said a recent comment she made was taken out of context and she wanted to set the record straight.

“We live in a world where misinformation is passed on so rapidly through social media and I can tell you that we have been receiving several calls that we have all been addressing in which we’re being asked are you de-funding the police and unequivocally, I can say no we are not de-funding the police department”

De La Isla says the city is actually doing the opposite. “we added an additional twenty thousand dollars while we had a budget that cut several departments, to make sure the police department has resources from Valeo.”

Trout says the focus of next week’s session is public discussion but social distancing requirements will limit attendance.

“This forum in the chambers allows us to have a meeting in the technical times. We’ll be able to have that through the zoom platform so for us having it in this meeting room is the best location to have it”

Some who spoke during this week’s council meeting disagreed, they’re concerned not everyone’s opinion will be heard

“You know I just feel like this is being rushed, the venue that they’re holding it at next week is small, small, small, I mean it’s here and it just doesn’t hold anyone and I know just from my neighborhood are very concerned and we need to have a conversation and the conversation is not going to fit in the council’s chambers.”

