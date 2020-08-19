Three indicted for unlawful re-entry to the U.S.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In three unrelated cases, a federal grand jury has indicted three people accused of returning to the United States after deportation.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says three people in unrelated cases faced a federal grand jury which indicted them and accused them of returning to the United States after being deported.

McAllister says Enrique Jaime Ortega-Rodriguez, 40, a citizen of Mexico, is charged with one count of unlawful reentry to the U.S. He says the indictment alleges that on July 26, 2020, Ortega-Rodriguez was found in Dodge City, after being deported from San Ysidro, Calif., in November of 2015.

According to McAllister, Edgar Castro-Motta, 39, is charged with one count of unlawful reentry to the U.S. after being convicted of a felony and being deported. He says the indictment alleges that on Jan. 29, 2020, Castro-Motta was found in Johnson County after being deported following a conviction of a felony in April of 2015.

McAllister also says Hector Medina-Espericueta, 55, is charged with one count of unlawful reentry to the U.S. He says the indictment alleges that on June 23, 2020, Medina-Espericueta was found in Johnson County after being deported in March of 2014.

According to McAllister, if convicted, Ortega-Rodriguez and Medina-Espericueta could both face up to two years in prison while Castro-Motta could face up to 10 years in prison. He says all three are also facing a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister also says in an unrelated case that Casey L. Casto, 38, of Milford, was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Milford and is charged with two counts of delaying or destroying mail, which allegedly happened between June and July of 2019. He says if convicted, Casto could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

McAllister says in another unrelated case Chloe Jean Heather, 28, and Paul Edward Raef, 38, both of Holts Summit, Mo., are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He says the crime allegedly took place on June 18, 2020, in Geary County. He says if convicted the pair could face no less than 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

