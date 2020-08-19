Advertisement

St. George’s newest BBQ joint will leave you wanting Moe

Moe’s Original BBQ has opened along Highway 24 in St. George
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County’s newest restaurant just opened its doors on Monday and has seen overwhelming support from the community.

Moe’s Original Barbecue has opened along Highway 24 in St. George, next to what locals know as the Halfway Station, a gas station midway between Manhattan and Wamego.

“It is a great opportunity to be able to provide something for the community out here with the high school being only seven miles down the road.” Moe’s Original BBQ - St. George, KS, owner, David Alt says.

Moe’s Original Barbecue serves Alabama-style barbecue, focusing on barbecue pork shoulder, and their signature white barbecue sauce.

The tabletops, bar top, and other wooden accents throughout the building are from Pottawatomie and Riley County businesses.

The tin covering the walls of the dining room came from a barn near Randolph, Kansas.

Moe’s takes pride in their making all their food, daily, putting the pork shoulders for the next day into the smoker before they leave for night, and making all the sides each day.

“Stayed extremely busy up until, you know, 7:30 and it was…the response was overwhelming. So, it was nice to see and certainly appreciate the support.” Moe’s Original BBQ - St. George, KS, owner, Ross McKinney says.

The owners have said the only downside to making everything fresh daily, is once its gone, its gone, so don’t wait until the end of the day, or you just might miss out on their most popular items. Moe’s Original BBQ is open Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wamego cancels fireworks show

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Already delayed until Labor Day weekend, the Wamego City Commission voted Tuesday to cancel the city's annual fireworks show over COVID-19 concerns.

News

Moe's Original BBQ opens in St George

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Moe's Original BBQ opens in St George

State

Kansas Democratic National Convention delegates react to virtual experience

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Democrats across the nation logged on for the second day for of the virtual national convention Tuesday.

Local

City officials and Topeka Police clear up confusion about upcoming ‘Special Council Meeting’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
City Officials and the Topeka Police Department cleared up confusion surrounding a special council meeting on police policy.

Latest News

Local

Moe's Original BBQ

Updated: 2 hours ago
Moe's Original BBQ

News

City officials and Topeka Police clears confusion on upcoming 'Special Council Meeting'

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Kansas delegates to DNC react to event going virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
Democrats across the nation logged on for the second day for of the virtual national convention Tuesday.

News

USD 329 opens doors for first day of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
Unified School District 329 students’ sported back packs, and masks, for the first day of school.

News

Wabaunsee Schools First Day of School

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wabaunsee High School had their first day of school with COVID-19 restrictions.

Forecast

Tuesday night forecast: Fog possible late tonight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out tonight into tomorrow morning