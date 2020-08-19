St. George’s newest BBQ joint will leave you wanting Moe

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County’s newest restaurant just opened its doors on Monday and has seen overwhelming support from the community.

Moe’s Original Barbecue has opened along Highway 24 in St. George, next to what locals know as the Halfway Station, a gas station midway between Manhattan and Wamego.

“It is a great opportunity to be able to provide something for the community out here with the high school being only seven miles down the road.” Moe’s Original BBQ - St. George, KS, owner, David Alt says.

Moe’s Original Barbecue serves Alabama-style barbecue, focusing on barbecue pork shoulder, and their signature white barbecue sauce.

The tabletops, bar top, and other wooden accents throughout the building are from Pottawatomie and Riley County businesses.

The tin covering the walls of the dining room came from a barn near Randolph, Kansas.

Moe’s takes pride in their making all their food, daily, putting the pork shoulders for the next day into the smoker before they leave for night, and making all the sides each day.

“Stayed extremely busy up until, you know, 7:30 and it was…the response was overwhelming. So, it was nice to see and certainly appreciate the support.” Moe’s Original BBQ - St. George, KS, owner, Ross McKinney says.

The owners have said the only downside to making everything fresh daily, is once its gone, its gone, so don’t wait until the end of the day, or you just might miss out on their most popular items. Moe’s Original BBQ is open Monday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

