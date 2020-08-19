Advertisement

Riley Co. resident receives Letter of Appreciation for role in Sept. 2019 injury accident

Riley County Police Department presents Letter of Appreciation to Tori Lamb
Riley County Police Department presents Letter of Appreciation to Tori Lamb(Riley County Police Department | WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department awarded Riley County resident, Tori Lamb, with a Letter of Appreciation, at the August 2020 Law Board meeting.

On September 15th, 2019, Tori Lamb was injured in a serious, multi-vehicle accident. While shaken from the incident, Tori composed herself and started assisting other motorists involved in the incident.

On the night of the incident, the RCPD Communications Center received numerous 911 calls of a serious injury accident.

911 dispatchers say Tori jumped into action, collecting information, as advised by the Communications Center, necessary to assist first-responders once they arrived on scene.

RCPD says “We want to express our appreciation for your quick thinking and willingness to take action which directly contributed to a better outcome for all involved in this incident.

RCPD commends Tori for being a compassionate, brave and generous individual who helps make the community better.

