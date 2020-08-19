Advertisement

Riley Co. reports 32 new cases of COVID-19

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 since its Monday, Aug. 17 report.

Riley County says it has 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries since its Monday, Aug. 17 report. It says the new totals for the county are five deaths, 153 active cases and 374 recovered for an overall total of 532 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Riley County Health Department says two outbreaks in the county have been announced. It says the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University also has an additional positive for a total of 14 cases associated with the outbreak. It says the Blue Valley USD 385 School District Office in Randolph remains at seven positive cases.

According to RCHD, a new group of 13 Riley Co. residents is also associated with an outbreak at a wedding that took place in Shawnee Co. It says contact tracing staff are responsible for calling these residents, even though the outbreak is in another county. It says they will be contacting patients and close contacts on Wednesday.

“As people participate in more activities and attend events it is crucial that they take safety precautions,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Keep your distance, wear your mask, and wash your hands. We are expecting numbers to increase and the actions you choose to take now will make all the difference.”

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for one COVID-19 positive patient and no persons under investigation. It says the patient’s symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization.

RCHD says funding is now also available as part of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas program to help with COVID-19 response efforts. It says as part of the initial spending it ordered rapid testing equipment that provides results within 15 minutes. It says the equipment could arrive as early as October and test results in Riley Co. currently average between one to five days to receive.

RCHD says it has also purchased 1,300 testing swabs using public health emergency preparedness funding and distributed them to primary healthcare providers in the county over the week.

RCHD is asking anyone interested in being tested to contact their primary health care provider or the Riley County Screening Line at 785-232-6400.

According to the department, free COVID-19 testing is also available in the Northview neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Vineyard Community Church from 8 - 10 a.m., 12 - 2 p.m. and 4 - 7 p.m.

RCHD says no appointments are necessary and anyone can be tested. It says HyVee is also providing a free, take-home meal to those that participate. It is reminding residents to wear masks as they drive up to get tested, and the meal will be placed in the trunk of their vehicle.

For more information on COVID-19 in Riley Co., visit the Riley County website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
At the White House, Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 411 COVID-19 deaths, almost 35,900 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment shows that Kansas has 411 COVID-19 related deaths and 35,890 positive cases.

National Politics

Americans say they are embarrassed by the COVID response

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A majority of Americans say they are disappointed in the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

US Postal Service backs down on change, but concerns remain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The USPS finds itself signed, sealed and delivered in the middle of a political and legal soap opera.

Latest News

National Politics

Pharmacists can give childhood shots, U.S. officials say

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pharmacists in all 50 states will be authorized to give childhood vaccinations this fall under a new federal directive.

Coronavirus

Topeka Driver’s License Office closes due to confirmed case of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Driver’s License Office has closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

National

2 charged, accused of attacking teen Sesame Place worker over masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities have charged a New York couple who they say violently attacked a 17-year-old Sesame Place amusement park employee after he reminded them to wear masks.

Coronavirus

U.S. Marshal Ron Miller urges Kansans to continue to support law enforcement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman spoke with U.S. Marshal Ron Miller on the effects of COVID-19 on law enforcement.

Coronavirus

Trail of bubbles leads scientists to new coronavirus clue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Scientists are discovering new coronavirus clues all the time and in surprising ways and places.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.