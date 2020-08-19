Riley Co. reports 32 new cases of COVID-19

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 since its Monday, Aug. 17 report.

Riley County says it has 32 new positive cases of COVID-19 and four recoveries since its Monday, Aug. 17 report. It says the new totals for the county are five deaths, 153 active cases and 374 recovered for an overall total of 532 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Riley County Health Department says two outbreaks in the county have been announced. It says the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Kansas State University also has an additional positive for a total of 14 cases associated with the outbreak. It says the Blue Valley USD 385 School District Office in Randolph remains at seven positive cases.

According to RCHD, a new group of 13 Riley Co. residents is also associated with an outbreak at a wedding that took place in Shawnee Co. It says contact tracing staff are responsible for calling these residents, even though the outbreak is in another county. It says they will be contacting patients and close contacts on Wednesday.

“As people participate in more activities and attend events it is crucial that they take safety precautions,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Keep your distance, wear your mask, and wash your hands. We are expecting numbers to increase and the actions you choose to take now will make all the difference.”

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says it is caring for one COVID-19 positive patient and no persons under investigation. It says the patient’s symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization.

RCHD says funding is now also available as part of the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas program to help with COVID-19 response efforts. It says as part of the initial spending it ordered rapid testing equipment that provides results within 15 minutes. It says the equipment could arrive as early as October and test results in Riley Co. currently average between one to five days to receive.

RCHD says it has also purchased 1,300 testing swabs using public health emergency preparedness funding and distributed them to primary healthcare providers in the county over the week.

RCHD is asking anyone interested in being tested to contact their primary health care provider or the Riley County Screening Line at 785-232-6400.

According to the department, free COVID-19 testing is also available in the Northview neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Vineyard Community Church from 8 - 10 a.m., 12 - 2 p.m. and 4 - 7 p.m.

RCHD says no appointments are necessary and anyone can be tested. It says HyVee is also providing a free, take-home meal to those that participate. It is reminding residents to wear masks as they drive up to get tested, and the meal will be placed in the trunk of their vehicle.

For more information on COVID-19 in Riley Co., visit the Riley County website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.