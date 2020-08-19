Advertisement

RCPD asks residents to avoid structure fire

A structure fire engulfed a house in Riley County and has RCPD asking residents to avoid the area.
A structure fire engulfed a house in Riley County and has RCPD asking residents to avoid the area.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to avoid the 100 block of Birddog Rd. due to a structure fire.

The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to avoid the 100 block of Birddog Rd. due to a structure fire that engulfed a house on Wednesday.

Avoid the Area: Please avoid the area of the 100 block of Birddog Rd in Riley due to a structure fire. Kansas Ave has been shut down between Iowa St and Union Rd while emergency crews are on scene.

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

RCPD says Kansas Ave. has been shut down between Iowa St. and Union Rd. while emergency crews investigate.

