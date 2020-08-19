RCPD asks residents to avoid structure fire

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to avoid the 100 block of Birddog Rd. due to a structure fire.

The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to avoid the 100 block of Birddog Rd. due to a structure fire that engulfed a house on Wednesday.

Avoid the Area: Please avoid the area of the 100 block of Birddog Rd in Riley due to a structure fire. Kansas Ave has been shut down between Iowa St and Union Rd while emergency crews are on scene. Posted by RileyCountyPD on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

RCPD says Kansas Ave. has been shut down between Iowa St. and Union Rd. while emergency crews investigate.

