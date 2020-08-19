Advertisement

Pott County to consider dropping face mask order for schools

Pottawatomie County commissioners on Wednesday will discuss whether to opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that requires schools to implement face masks and other health measures because of the coronavirus, according to KMAN Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie County Commission will meet Wednesday to discuss whether to opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that requires schools to implement face masks and other health measures because of the coronavirus, according to KMAN Radio.

Kelly originally stated that the order, which was announced in July, isn’t optional.

However, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said public school districts have the authority to opt out of the order without consent from the county government. Therefore, KMAN reports, the decision will mostly determine whether private schools are allowed to implement their own COVID-19 mitigation plans.

Matthew Childs, an official at St. Mary’s Academy, tells KMAN that public and private schools should be put on the same footing and that private schools should be able to decide for themselves how to handle their own health and safety efforts.

“What we would really appreciate is just the capacity to make our own decisions about how to have school,” Childs said. “From our perspective, effective education requires human interaction. And a mask, especially with a kindergartner, the first time he or she sees a teacher, that’s not the way we do it. I don’t think it’s reasonable.”

Flint Hills Christian School officials have also expressed they would like the authority to implement their own health and safety plan, KMAN says.

The Pottawatomie County Commission will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the county’s Emergency Management Service Training Center, 406 Miller Drive in Wamego. The meeting will be open to the public in-person and via zoom.

Liz Parthemer, health officer for Pottawatomie County, will be in attendance to give input during the discussion.

KMAN says it wasn’t known if public comment will be allowed at the meeting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

