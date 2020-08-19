Advertisement

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Pope Francis delivers his blessing as he recites the Angelus noon prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Wednesday warned against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

"The pandemic is a crisis. You don't come out of it the same — either better or worse,'' Francis said, adding improvised remarks to his planned speech for his weekly public audience.

“We must come out better” from the COVID-19 pandemic, the pope said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, the pope said, the world can’t return to normality if normal means social injustice and degradation of the natural environment.

Francis said: “How sad it would be if for the COVID-19 vaccine priority is given to the richest.”

He also said it would be scandalous if all the economic assistance in the works, most of it using public funds, ends up reviving industries that don’t help the poor or the environment.

“The pandemic has laid bare the difficult situation of the poor and the great inequality that reigns in the world,’' the pope said in his speech. “And the virus, while it doesn’t make exceptions among persons, has found in its path, devastating, great inequalities and discrimination,” Francis said, adding “and it has increased them.

Throughout the pandemic, many poor, who often have jobs that don't allow them to work from home, have found themselves less able to shelter from possible contagion during stay-at-home strategies enacted by many nations to reduce the contagion rate. Access to the best health care for the poor is often impossible in many parts of the world.

Francis said response to the pandemic must be twofold. On one hand, “it’s indispensable to find the cure for such a small but tremendous virus, that brings the entire world to its knees.”

On the other hand, “we must treat a great virus, that of social injustice, of inequality of opportunity, of being marginalized and of lack of protection of the weakest,” Francis said.

Francis has dedicated much of his papacy to highlighting the plight of those living on life's margins, saying societies must put them at the center of their attention.

Noting how many are eager to return to normality and resume economic activity, Francis voiced caution: “Sure, but this ‘normality’ must not include social injustices and degradation of the environment.”

“Today we have an occasion to build something different. For example, we can grow an economy of integral development of the poor and not of welfare,” the pope said.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

13 News This Morning At 6AM

Updated: 5 minutes ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

Longtime Emporia business to close by end of the year

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Muckenthaler Incorporated and MI Restaurant Equipment Supply, 308 Commercial in Emporia, will close by the end of the year, according to KVOE Radio.

National Politics

Democrats showcase future at DNC

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
Former presidents and rising Democratic stars share the show during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

National

Fires are burning in California leaving homes destroyed

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
Fires are burning in California leaving homes destroyed.

News

Pott County to consider dropping face mask order for schools

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Pottawatomie County commissioners on Wednesday will discuss whether to opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that requires schools to implement face masks and other health measures because of the coronavirus, according to KMAN Radio.

Latest News

National

CDC expands salmonella outbreak linked to onions

Updated: 48 minutes ago
There are only three states that have not reported illnesses linked to the outbreak.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Another comfortable day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this morning in north-central Kansas

National

California battling power drain, wildfires during heat wave

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
California staved off another round of rolling blackouts but faced a renewed threat Wednesday from a searing heat wave and raging wildfires.

National

Police declare riot in Portland amid ongoing protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police said the riot was declared Tuesday night outside a county building.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence.