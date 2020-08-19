Advertisement

Online EBT purchases now available

(WSAZ)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department for Children and Families has announced that EBT purchases may be made online.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says that EBT Online has now been fully implemented within the state, and Kansas food assistance recipients now have the notion to purchase groceries online using a Kansas Benefits Card, or EBT card, at Amazon and Walmart.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, this new online purchasing program offers a contactless, safe, and secure way for Kansans to get their groceries,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard.

DCF says Governor Laura Kelly announced in June of 2020 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the DCF proposal to offer EBT Online to Kansans.

According to DCF, when using the EBT cards to purchase groceries online, the card functions like a debit card and the same guidelines apply. It says SNAP recipients should know that while they can now use EBT cards to pay for groceries online, they cannot use their card to cover the cost of grocery delivery.

DCF says Kansas food assistance, or SNAP, provides monthly food benefits that help individuals and families buy healthy and nutritious food. It says even temporarily, those who have experienced a change in their circumstances and need more help may apply for food assistance benefits.

According to the department, Kansas currently has over 208,000 people receiving food assistance benefits that total $291 million annually.

For more information on Kansas EBT or SNAP benefits, visit the DCF website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former soldier sentenced for distribution of information on Napalm, IEDs

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A former Fort Riley soldier has been sentenced for distributing information on Napalm and IEDs.

Sports

Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland confirms four-game suspension

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2020 season without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

News

Water main break forces closure of 2nd St. in Topeka

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka has closed 2nd St.

News

Lansing man arrested on methamphetamine distribution charges

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Lansing man has been arrested on charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

News

KDOT requests comments on STIP amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is requesting public comment on its new STIP amendment.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 411 COVID-19 deaths, almost 35,900 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment shows that Kansas has 411 COVID-19 related deaths and 35,890 positive cases.

News

Marshall says USPS needs structural change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says the United States Postal Service needs a serious structural change.

Coronavirus

Topeka Driver’s License Office closes due to confirmed case of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Driver’s License Office has closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

News

Three indicted for unlawful re-entry to the U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In three unrelated cases, a federal grand jury has indicted three people accused of returning to the United States after deportation.

News

McEnany on Goodyear

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
During a briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized tire company Goodyear.