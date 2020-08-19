Online EBT purchases now available

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department for Children and Families has announced that EBT purchases may be made online.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families says that EBT Online has now been fully implemented within the state, and Kansas food assistance recipients now have the notion to purchase groceries online using a Kansas Benefits Card, or EBT card, at Amazon and Walmart.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, this new online purchasing program offers a contactless, safe, and secure way for Kansans to get their groceries,” said DCF Secretary Laura Howard.

DCF says Governor Laura Kelly announced in June of 2020 that the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the DCF proposal to offer EBT Online to Kansans.

According to DCF, when using the EBT cards to purchase groceries online, the card functions like a debit card and the same guidelines apply. It says SNAP recipients should know that while they can now use EBT cards to pay for groceries online, they cannot use their card to cover the cost of grocery delivery.

DCF says Kansas food assistance, or SNAP, provides monthly food benefits that help individuals and families buy healthy and nutritious food. It says even temporarily, those who have experienced a change in their circumstances and need more help may apply for food assistance benefits.

According to the department, Kansas currently has over 208,000 people receiving food assistance benefits that total $291 million annually.

For more information on Kansas EBT or SNAP benefits, visit the DCF website.

