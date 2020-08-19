North Kansas Ave. closes in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has closed North Kansas Ave for reconstruction.

The City of Topeka says North Kansas Ave. between Curtis and Norris and Curtis St. at Kansas Ave. has closed for reconstruction.

The City says Amino Bros. won the bid to reconstruct the portion of Kansas Ave and will be starting with the section south of the railroad tracks which includes the Curtis/Kansas intersection.

According to the City, at some point, the Norris and Kansas intersection will also be under construction as part of the project.

Visit the City of Topeka Project Portal for more details as construction progresses.

