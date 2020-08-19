Advertisement

North Kansas Ave. closes in Topeka

(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has closed North Kansas Ave for reconstruction.

The City of Topeka says North Kansas Ave. between Curtis and Norris and Curtis St. at Kansas Ave. has closed for reconstruction.

The City says Amino Bros. won the bid to reconstruct the portion of Kansas Ave and will be starting with the section south of the railroad tracks which includes the Curtis/Kansas intersection.

According to the City, at some point, the Norris and Kansas intersection will also be under construction as part of the project.

Visit the City of Topeka Project Portal for more details as construction progresses.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Riley soldier sentenced to concurrent 30-month prison terms

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Steve Fry
Jarrett William Smith, a 24-year-old former U.S. Army soldier, was sentenced Wednesday to two concurrent 30-month prison terms tied to providing information on how to manufacture an explosive device and make napalm.

News

13 News at Six

Updated: 24 minutes ago
13 News at Six

News

New audio from the Goodyear training

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.

News

Fraternal Order of Police says Topeka HRC not working toward unity

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 says the City of Topeka Human Relations Commission policing reform recommendations show the City is not working toward eliminating division in the community.

News

New audio from the Goodyear training on their zero-tolerance policy

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Isaac French and Shawn Wheat
New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.

Latest News

News

Two arrested on charges related to methamphetamine in Hiawatha Inn

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman on charges relating to the possession of methamphetamine.

Coronavirus

Riley Co. reports 32 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Riley County is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 since its Monday, Aug. 17 report.

News

Former soldier sentenced for distribution of information on Napalm, IEDs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A former Fort Riley soldier has been sentenced for distributing information on Napalm and IEDs.

Sports

Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland confirms four-game suspension

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2020 season without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

News

Water main break forces closure of 2nd St. in Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka has closed 2nd St.