NFL mascots, cheerleaders won’t take the field in 2020
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - NFL mascots and cheerleaders won’t be allowed on the field during the 2020 season.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted the decision made in updated NFL-NFLPA protocols sent to clubs.
Pelissero added network sideline reporters and TV reporters also will be prohibited from field access in 2020.
The Chiefs announced Monday a limited number of fans — just 22 percent of Arrowhead Stadium’s full capacity — will be allowed to attend football games this season.
