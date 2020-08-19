Advertisement

NFL mascots, cheerleaders won’t take the field in 2020

Fans watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Fans watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - NFL mascots and cheerleaders won’t be allowed on the field during the 2020 season.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted the decision made in updated NFL-NFLPA protocols sent to clubs.

Pelissero added network sideline reporters and TV reporters also will be prohibited from field access in 2020.

The Chiefs announced Monday a limited number of fans — just 22 percent of Arrowhead Stadium’s full capacity — will be allowed to attend football games this season.

