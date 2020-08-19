NFL mascots, cheerleaders won’t take the field in 2020

(WIBW) - NFL mascots and cheerleaders won’t be allowed on the field during the 2020 season.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted the decision made in updated NFL-NFLPA protocols sent to clubs.

Pelissero added network sideline reporters and TV reporters also will be prohibited from field access in 2020.

The Chiefs announced Monday a limited number of fans — just 22 percent of Arrowhead Stadium’s full capacity — will be allowed to attend football games this season.

Cheerleaders and mascots will not be allowed on the field during the 2020 season, according to updated NFL-NFLPA protocols sent to clubs.



Yet another way the NFL will look different in the COVID-19 world. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.