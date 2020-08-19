Advertisement

MFD firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

(KGNS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department has had a firefighter test positive for COVID-19.

The Manhattan Fire Department says it has been notified that a firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19. It says the firefighter started showing symptoms while off duty after a known exposure outside of work and is now isolating at home.

“We continue to do everything we can to try and protect our personnel from this disease in order to allow them to continue to provide critical services for our citizens,” said Manhattan Fire Chief Scott French. 

MFD says it immediately started an investigation to see if there was contact with other emergency personnel and the public in the course of the firefighter’s duties. It says the interaction did not happen while on duty.

MFD says the Riley County Health Department is also conducting contact tracing to determine other people the firefighter may have come into contact with and notifying them.

The fire department says it will continue to provide fire, emergency and inspection services to the community throughout the pandemic and staffing plans have been in place to ensure limited exposure while still having the personnel to carry out its mission.

“It is our duty to faithfully serve our citizens, and I want to assure everyone we will continue to do so during this pandemic,” Fire Chief French said.  “By following federal, state, and local health guidelines the community can help us control the spread of the disease and protect our first responders.”

MFD says its mission is to be dedicated to helping others and preserving life and property by being well trained in intervention, prevention and education.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It's a way to reintroduce people to the mall and eventually get them inside to shop, says retail consultant Kate Newlin. But that's still a hard sell for anxious shoppers, especially with coronavirus cases spiking around the country.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Virus outbreaks strike America's schools

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks hit America's schools as they reopen.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases linked to 12 step meetings

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Health Department has identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 related to 12 step meetings.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 nursing home cases surpass peak level from May

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The American Health Care Association has released a report showing that COIVD-19 cases in nursing homes have surpassed the peak level of the pandemic from May.

News

Stormont Vail Health recognized as Top Hospital

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Stormont Vail Health has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Top Hospital.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.