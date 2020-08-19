MFD firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department has had a firefighter test positive for COVID-19.

The Manhattan Fire Department says it has been notified that a firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19. It says the firefighter started showing symptoms while off duty after a known exposure outside of work and is now isolating at home.

“We continue to do everything we can to try and protect our personnel from this disease in order to allow them to continue to provide critical services for our citizens,” said Manhattan Fire Chief Scott French.

MFD says it immediately started an investigation to see if there was contact with other emergency personnel and the public in the course of the firefighter’s duties. It says the interaction did not happen while on duty.

MFD says the Riley County Health Department is also conducting contact tracing to determine other people the firefighter may have come into contact with and notifying them.

The fire department says it will continue to provide fire, emergency and inspection services to the community throughout the pandemic and staffing plans have been in place to ensure limited exposure while still having the personnel to carry out its mission.

“It is our duty to faithfully serve our citizens, and I want to assure everyone we will continue to do so during this pandemic,” Fire Chief French said. “By following federal, state, and local health guidelines the community can help us control the spread of the disease and protect our first responders.”

MFD says its mission is to be dedicated to helping others and preserving life and property by being well trained in intervention, prevention and education.

