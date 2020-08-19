Marshall says USPS needs structural change

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says the United States Postal Service needs a serious structural change.

“I have been a leading Republican supporter of the United States Postal Service since my arrival in Congress three years ago as it is a critical part of communications, health care, and business in Kansas, especially in rural areas where the Postal Service is often the only means of receiving mail,” said Rep. Marshall. “Since coming to Congress I have advocated for bills that would push back on privatization, continue 6-day mail delivery services, ensure door delivery for customers, and put the Postal Service on a path to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. The USPS has been in a dire financial situation for years, losing over $80 billion over the past 14 years, which is why dramatic structural changes are needed to save the USPS. In the meantime, the Postal Service currently has $14 billion cash-on-hand and, under the CARES Act passed earlier this year with my support, has the option of receiving an additional $10 billion loan from the Treasury Department. I will continue to stand with Kansans in support of the USPS.”

Marshall says on Tuesday, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced his suspension of all operational reforms and initiatives until after the general election in November.

“I’m glad to see President Trump’s administration put an end to the fearmongering by Democrats and the media by choosing to suspend what have been long-standing operational practices, for the sake of ensuring public trust in our electoral process,” said Rep. Marshall. “I am committed to a safe election without fraud.”

