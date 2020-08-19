Advertisement

Marshall says USPS needs structural change

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says the United States Postal Service needs a serious structural change.

U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says the United States Postal Service needs serious structural change days before lawmakers return to Washington, D.C., on Saturday to vote on legislation for the USPS crisis.

“I have been a leading Republican supporter of the United States Postal Service since my arrival in Congress three years ago as it is a critical part of communications, health care, and business in Kansas, especially in rural areas where the Postal Service is often the only means of receiving mail,” said Rep. Marshall. “Since coming to Congress I have advocated for bills that would push back on privatization, continue 6-day mail delivery services, ensure door delivery for customers, and put the Postal Service on a path to achieve long-term fiscal sustainability. The USPS has been in a dire financial situation for years, losing over $80 billion over the past 14 years, which is why dramatic structural changes are needed to save the USPS. In the meantime, the Postal Service currently has $14 billion cash-on-hand and, under the CARES Act passed earlier this year with my support, has the option of receiving an additional $10 billion loan from the Treasury Department. I will continue to stand with Kansans in support of the USPS.”

Marshall says on Tuesday, U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced his suspension of all operational reforms and initiatives until after the general election in November.

“I’m glad to see President Trump’s administration put an end to the fearmongering by Democrats and the media by choosing to suspend what have been long-standing operational practices, for the sake of ensuring public trust in our electoral process,” said Rep. Marshall. “I am committed to a safe election without fraud.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 411 COVID-19 deaths, almost 35,900 cases

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment shows that Kansas has 411 COVID-19 related deaths and 35,890 positive cases.

Coronavirus

Topeka Driver’s License Office closes due to confirmed case of COVID-19

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Driver’s License Office has closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

News

Three indicted for unlawful re-entry to the U.S.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In three unrelated cases, a federal grand jury has indicted three people accused of returning to the United States after deportation.

News

McEnany on Goodyear

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
During a briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized tire company Goodyear.

Latest News

News

RCPD asks residents to avoid structure fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Riley County Police Department is asking residents to avoid the 100 block of Birddog Rd. due to a structure fire.

Coronavirus

Dr. Lee Norman holds COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment will be holding a news conference.

News

Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center to announce new project plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center will be unveiling a new project plan.

News

Dunkin’ Donuts Oatmilk receives standing ovation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dunkin’ Donuts’ Oatmilk continues to fly off shelves.

News

Legends Longhorn Sale and Futurity holds inaugural event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kenton Pate Ministries is holding an inaugural Legends Longhorn Sale and Futurity.

Local

Riley Co. resident receives Letter of Appreciation for role in Sept. 2019 injury accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
The Riley County Police Department awarded Riley County resident, Tori Lamb, with a Letter of Appreciation, at the August 2020 Law Board meeting.