Longtime Emporia business to close by end of the year

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fixture in downtown Emporia will be closing its doors by the end of the year.

KVOE Radio reports that Muckenthaler Incorporated and MI Restaurant Equipment Supply will end operations no later than New Year’s Eve, according to a social media post by the company.

The businesses are located at 308 Commercial in Emporia.

Muckenthaler plans to complete all obligations and current orders before it closes, according to KVOE.

Muckenthaler started in 1970 after splitting from Emporia Wholesale Coffee Company. It still works closely with EVCO as well as other partners and the public for commercial kitchen products, supplies and layouts.

KVOE said business owners weren’t available for comment.

