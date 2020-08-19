Legends Longhorn Sale and Futurity holds inaugural event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kenton Pate Ministries is holding an inaugural Legends Longhorn Sale and Futurity.

Kenton Pate Ministries says it will be hosting the inaugural Legends Longhorn Sale and Futurity on Sept. 4 and 5 in Duncan, Okla., at the Stevens County fairgrounds.

The organization says the Texas Longhorn event will begin with futurity on Friday morning and will last most of the day. It says there will be speakers throughout the day to discuss livestock health and nutrition as well as vaccinations, as well as a talk by the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association about its Beef Quality Assurance Program and a Neogen talk regarding DNA sampling and the importance this has in livestock.

KPM says it will also host a heifer sale starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to the organization, Texas Longhorn producers from all over the country will be in attendance and it contributes the event’s large turnout to the outstanding prizes it plans to award. It says the Grand Champion bull and Grand Champion female will receive 16-foot aluminum bumper pull stock trailers and thee reserve grand bull and female will receive P&C working chutes while the class champions will receive a rifle and cash.

KPM says the event is based around five females and five sires in the industry that have made great genetic contributions to the industry. It says it anticipates heifers to sell for over $10,000 with a few potentially generating $30,000 per head.

KPM says with the outstanding consignments, it has had many phone calls throughout the country saying they plan to come to the Duncan, Okla., event with the intent of taking some phenomenal specimens back home to grace their pastures.

According to the organization, after the Civil War, Texas Longhorns were driven up the trail and shipped East via the railroad. It says in this time, the breed was almost driven to extinction and with a large English influence breed of cattle being integrated into the states, the Texas Longhorns were kept at bay. It says there were a handful of ranches that saw the importance of preserving the iconic breed and worked to save them. It says the seven families are still recognized as all lines of cattle trace back to them in the breed registry.

KPM says the Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America was founded in Lawton, Okla., in 1964 and later moved its headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas, where it remains today.

According to KPM, the name for the event reflects the Legends that helped preserve the breed as well as the pioneers that helped build a fantastic nation. It says with pride it protects and preserves the legacy of a breed, those that built it and of a nation.

