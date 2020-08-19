League of Women Voters hosts car parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The League of Women Voters Topeka Shawnee County will be hosting a Pandemic Car Parade.

The League of Women Voters Topeka Shawnee County says it will be cruising for voters on Aug. 26, Women’s Equality Day, by hosting a Pandemic Car Parade to promote voter registration and 2020 Census response.

LWVTSC says it will host the event at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 in the Manor Conference Center Parking Lot at 17th and Western.

According to the League, participants will represent Complete Count Topeka and Topeka Neighborhood Improvement Associations and it says it has invited the Topeka City Council.

The League says the parade will be routed through the Chesney Park and Central Park neighborhoods.

LWVTSC says the event is a nonpartisan event encouraging Topekans in these neighborhoods to register to vote in the 2020 general election. It says representatives of Complete Count Topeka will remind residents of the importance of completing the 2020 census as well.

The League says the car parade has been organized as part of its “March to the Polls” campaign during the 100th Anniversary celebration of Women’s Suffrage. It says the campaign focuses on increasing voter engagement in low voter turnout districts.

According to the League, if it rains the new date for the event will be Aug. 28.

