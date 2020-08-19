Lansing man arrested on methamphetamine distribution charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing man has been arrested on charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says a Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer on US Highway 75 near 302nd Rd. for a traffic violation just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Morse says the stop resulted in the arrest of the rear seat passenger of the car, identified as Damon Lynn Smith, 26, of Lansing.

According to Morse, Smith was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Morse says Smith also had an outstanding warrant for distribution of a hallucinogenic drug out of Atchison Co. and three outstanding warrants out of Lyon Co.

