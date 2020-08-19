Advertisement

Lansing man arrested on methamphetamine distribution charges

Damon Smith has been arrested on charges relating to the distribution of methamphetamine.
Damon Smith has been arrested on charges relating to the distribution of methamphetamine.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing man has been arrested on charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says a Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer on US Highway 75 near 302nd Rd. for a traffic violation just after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Morse says the stop resulted in the arrest of the rear seat passenger of the car, identified as Damon Lynn Smith, 26, of Lansing.

According to Morse, Smith was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Morse says Smith also had an outstanding warrant for distribution of a hallucinogenic drug out of Atchison Co. and three outstanding warrants out of Lyon Co.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former soldier sentenced for distribution of information on Napalm, IEDs

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A former Fort Riley soldier has been sentenced for distributing information on Napalm and IEDs.

Sports

Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland confirms four-game suspension

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2020 season without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

News

Water main break forces closure of 2nd St. in Topeka

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The City of Topeka has closed 2nd St.

News

KDOT requests comments on STIP amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Transportation is requesting public comment on its new STIP amendment.

Latest News

News

Online EBT purchases now available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department for Children and Families has announced that EBT purchases may be made online.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees 411 COVID-19 deaths, almost 35,900 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment shows that Kansas has 411 COVID-19 related deaths and 35,890 positive cases.

News

Marshall says USPS needs structural change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall says the United States Postal Service needs a serious structural change.

Coronavirus

Topeka Driver’s License Office closes due to confirmed case of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Driver’s License Office has closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

News

Three indicted for unlawful re-entry to the U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
In three unrelated cases, a federal grand jury has indicted three people accused of returning to the United States after deportation.

News

McEnany on Goodyear

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
During a briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized tire company Goodyear.