KU studies food industry during COVID-19

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A new publication from the University of Kansas is looking at ‘Food in the Time of COVID-19.'

The University of Kansas says it has written a new article studying the food supply industry in the COVID-19 pandemic. It says Gastronomica: The Journal for Food Studies is publishing a whole issue dedicated to food during the pandemic on Aug. 19. It says ‘Food in the Time of COVID-19′ looks into how those in the industry like farmers and restaurant employees are dealing with the pandemic.

“Our goal was to give voice to ordinary people and to workers within the food industry during the early stages of the pandemic,” said Eric Rath, a professor of history at the University of Kansas and one of the international team of scholars who form the editorial collective of Gastronomica.

Rath says the publication features intimate portraits of issues within the food industry and its responses to the crisis. He says the stories show the vulnerabilities of the global food system, the tenacity of the workers and anxieties throughout commercial spaces. He says it also shows how the industry finds hope.

Rath says he cites an article about an Asian American homemaker in Lawrence that he says resonated with him the most.

“She describes turning to foraged foods not only to put off having to shop during the pandemic, but also to avoid the subtle forms of racism she regularly experiences, and which are heightened now due to anti-Asian sentiment,” he said. “Hers is one of several essays that provide inspirational stories of life under quarantine and ask larger questions about how we are handling the crisis.”

The article delves further into these issues and illustrates if the food industry can ever recover from the pandemic.

“It will have to change dramatically. It is hard to imagine a return to all-you-can-eat buffets even if a vaccine becomes available,” Rath said.

“I expect that the food industry will face tremendous challenges in the months ahead, and I worry especially for the people working in the back of the house because they are among the most economically vulnerable.”

To read the full article, visit Gastronomica: The Journal for Food Studies.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

