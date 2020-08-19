Advertisement

KHP Trooper involved shooting in Jackson Co.

(Phil Anderson)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper has been involved in a shooting in Jackson County.

According to KHP, the officer-involved shooting was along 158th Road and S Road southeast of Mayetta.

The incident started as a car chase that ended in that area.

The suspect was shot, and was taken via air ambulance to a hospital in critical condition. No officers were hurt.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more as soon as it’s available.

