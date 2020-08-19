KDOT requests comments on STIP amendment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is requesting public comment on its new STIP amendment.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it is looking for comments on an amendment to the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program document.

KDOT says the STIP is a project-specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. It says the list of projects being amended to the STIP can be seen here.

According to KDOT, also included with this amendment is Administrative Modification #4 updating the Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Programs narrative section of the STIP. It says the revision is effective as of July 17 and updates the MTP for the MARC, WAMPO and SJATSO metropolitan planning organizations.

KDOT says approval of the STIP amendment requires a public comment period which will end on Sept. 2. It says in order to make a comment on the amendment to contact KDOT’s Division of Program and Project Management at 785-296-3254.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.