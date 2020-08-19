KDOT celebrates 50th Anniversary of completion of I-70

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the completion of Interstate 70.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the completion of Interstate 70 by unveiling signs celebrating the half-century of the country’s Interstate system.

KDOT says Secretary Julie Lorenz will be unveiling the celebration signs which highlight the significance of the Interstate system throughout the nation at 10:30 a.m. CTE, 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time, on Thursday, Aug. 20.

According to the Department, KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless, Senator Rick Billinger and Mary Eisenhower will all speak at the unveiling.

The event can be watched on KDOT’s Facebook page.

