Advertisement

KDOT celebrates 50th Anniversary of completion of I-70

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the completion of Interstate 70.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says it will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the completion of Interstate 70 by unveiling signs celebrating the half-century of the country’s Interstate system.

KDOT says Secretary Julie Lorenz will be unveiling the celebration signs which highlight the significance of the Interstate system throughout the nation at 10:30 a.m. CTE, 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time, on Thursday, Aug. 20.

According to the Department, KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Secretary Brad Loveless, Senator Rick Billinger and Mary Eisenhower will all speak at the unveiling.

The event can be watched on KDOT’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Legends Longhorn Sale and Futurity holds inaugural event

Updated: moments ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kenton Pate Ministries is holding an inaugural Legends Longhorn Sale and Futurity.

Local

Riley Co. resident receives Letter of Appreciation for role in Sept. 2019 injury accident

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
The Riley County Police Department awarded Riley County resident, Tori Lamb, with a Letter of Appreciation, at the August 2020 Law Board meeting.

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Another comfortable day

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this morning in north-central Kansas

Latest News

News

Publishers Clearing House scam circulates Brown Co.

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is warning residents of a new scam circulating the area.

News

League of Women Voters hosts car parade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The League of Women Voters Topeka Shawnee County will be hosting a Pandemic Car Parade.

Coronavirus

MFD firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Manhattan Fire Department has had a firefighter test positive for COVID-19.

News

TPD cracks down on drinking and driving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department will be participating in the ‘You Drink, You Drive, You Lose’ campaign.

News

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear, company says they didn’t make the slide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires because due to a ban on MAGA apparel.

News

Balloon Federation of America National Convention comes to Capital City

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Balloon Federation of America National Convention will be stopping in Topeka in 2021.