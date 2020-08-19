Kansas sees 411 COVID-19 deaths, almost 35,900 cases
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment says that Kansas now has 411 COVID-19 related death and 35,890 positive cases. It says there have been 2,090 hospitalizations and 323,950 negative tests.
County counts are as follows:
- Allen – 23
- Anderson – 32
- Atchison – 87
- Barber – 6
- Barton – 168
- Bourbon – 80
- Brown – 52
- Butler – 363
- Chase – 54
- Chautauqua – 7
- Cherokee – 177
- Cheyenne – 5
- Clark – 46
- Clay – 23
- Cloud – 43
- Coffey – 73
- Comanche – 9
- Cowley – 203
- Crawford – 423
- Decatur - 5
- Dickinson – 51
- Doniphan – 52
- Douglas – 851
- Edwards – 19
- Elk - 1
- Ellis – 167
- Ellsworth – 22
- Finney – 1,749
- Ford – 2,237
- Franklin – 238
- Geary – 235
- Gove – 6
- Graham - 18
- Grant – 113
- Gray – 82
- Greeley - 4
- Greenwood – 24
- Hamilton – 43
- Harper – 39
- Harvey – 264
- Haskell – 52
- Hodgeman – 12
- Jackson – 171
- Jefferson – 100
- Jewell – 14
- Johnson – 6,788
- Kearny – 69
- Kingman - 31
- Kiowa – 9
- Labette – 165
- Lane – 5
- Leavenworth – 1,587
- Lincoln - 6
- Linn – 52
- Logan – 2
- Lyon – 742
- Marshall – 13
- Marion – 60
- McPherson – 173
- Meade – 62
- Miami – 165
- Mitchell – 27
- Montgomery – 185
- Morris – 13
- Morton – 10
- Nemaha – 53
- Neosho – 71
- Ness – 9
- Norton – 23
- Osage – 53
- Osborne – 4
- Ottawa – 39
- Pawnee – 68
- Phillips – 48
- Pottawatomie – 125
- Pratt – 35
- Reno – 507
- Republic – 34
- Rice – 40
- Riley – 459
- Rooks – 19
- Rush - 13
- Russell - 20
- Saline – 402
- Scott – 69
- Sedgwick – 6,212
- Seward – 1,202
- Shawnee – 1,856
- Sheridan – 7
- Sherman – 17
- Smith – 3
- Stafford – 13
- Stanton – 40
- Stevens – 46
- Sumner – 108
- Thomas – 48
- Trego – 7
- Wabaunsee – 46
- Washington – 2
- Wichita - 4
- Wilson – 15
- Woodson – 12
- Wyandotte – 5,553
For more information visit the KDHE website.
