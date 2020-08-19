Kansas sees 411 COVID-19 deaths, almost 35,900 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment shows that Kansas has 411 COVID-19 related deaths and 35,890 positive cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Envrionment says that Kansas now has 411 COVID-19 related death and 35,890 positive cases. It says there have been 2,090 hospitalizations and 323,950 negative tests.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 23

Anderson – 32

Atchison – 87

Barber – 6

Barton – 168

Bourbon – 80

Brown – 52

Butler – 363

Chase – 54

Chautauqua – 7

Cherokee – 177

Cheyenne – 5

Clark – 46

Clay – 23

Cloud – 43

Coffey – 73

Comanche – 9

Cowley – 203

Crawford – 423

Decatur - 5

Dickinson – 51

Doniphan – 52

Douglas – 851

Edwards – 19

Elk - 1

Ellis – 167

Ellsworth – 22

Finney – 1,749

Ford – 2,237

Franklin – 238

Geary – 235

Gove – 6

Graham - 18

Grant – 113

Gray – 82

Greeley - 4

Greenwood – 24

Hamilton – 43

Harper – 39

Harvey – 264

Haskell – 52

Hodgeman – 12

Jackson – 171

Jefferson – 100

Jewell – 14

Johnson – 6,788

Kearny – 69

Kingman - 31

Kiowa – 9

Labette – 165

Lane – 5

Leavenworth – 1,587

Lincoln - 6

Linn – 52

Logan – 2

Lyon – 742

Marshall – 13

Marion – 60

McPherson – 173

Meade – 62

Miami – 165

Mitchell – 27

Montgomery – 185

Morris – 13

Morton – 10

Nemaha – 53

Neosho – 71

Ness – 9

Norton – 23

Osage – 53

Osborne – 4

Ottawa – 39

Pawnee – 68

Phillips – 48

Pottawatomie – 125

Pratt – 35

Reno – 507

Republic – 34

Rice – 40

Riley – 459

Rooks – 19

Rush - 13

Russell - 20

Saline – 402

Scott – 69

Sedgwick – 6,212

Seward – 1,202

Shawnee – 1,856

Sheridan – 7

Sherman – 17

Smith – 3

Stafford – 13

Stanton – 40

Stevens – 46

Sumner – 108

Thomas – 48

Trego – 7

Wabaunsee – 46

Washington – 2

Wichita - 4

Wilson – 15

Woodson – 12

Wyandotte – 5,553

