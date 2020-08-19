Kansas Democratic National Convention delegates react to virtual experience

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Democrats across the nation logged on for the second day for of the virtual national convention Tuesday.

On the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote, Kansas Democrats met their federal candidates for office who are all women: Kansas State Senator Dr. Barbara Bollier, who is running for United States Senate, Rep. Sharice Davids, who is looking to keep her seat in U.S. House District 3, Laura Lombard, who is running for U.S. House District 4, Kali Barnett running for U.S. House District and Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla, a candidate in the race for U.S. House District 2.

“It is absolutely inspiring to see what is happening in Kansas. It’s interesting,there’s a book that talks about what’s the matter with Kansas and I would like to tell that person: watch out look at what is right with Kansas and what is happening right now,” De La Isla told meeting attendees.

First time delegate Carole Cadue-Blackwood said she was excited for the in-person convention, which would've been held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Her father, who was a delegate for Kansas three times at past conventions, had been helping her get prepared.

"He had me really pumped up and ready to go he taught me how to campaign to become a delegate so it's a let down, it's understandable we're in a pandemic," she said.

"We need to keep the community safe and even if I had gone I would have been uncomfortable the whole time because of COVID."

Cadue-Blackwood said she was looking forward to networking, meeting other Native American delegates and bringing issues that impact them to a national level.

Now Cadue-Blackwood is doing a lot of her convention networking through social media and is thinking a lot about what she has learned about the pandemic.

"It's taught me about the fragility of life and how vulnerable we all are but it has taught me in COVID, and I've said this before COVID has shined a light on racism, inequity, privilege."

She said it is still exciting to be a delegate and is looking forward to the future.

"I've treasured it this whole time the campaigning, the meet and greets, the Zooms, the Sunday brunches, I wouldn't trade it for the world and moving forward and hopefully next year we can talk and laugh and hopefully talk about being in Zoom meetings during the national convention."

State Representative Barbara Ballard has been a delegate twice before, for former President Barack Obama in 2012 and for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

She said while nothing can compare to being at the convention in-person, there's still many opportunities opening up by going virtual.

"You can still interact with people you can still exchange your ideas," she said.

"Life doesn't just fall neatly the way you want it to... you have to be flexible and sometimes you're really amazed at the result of virtual it will have allowed some people to participate that may have not have if they had to travel."

Ballard said it's been a smooth transition because of so many events needing to be held virtually because of the pandemic.

"I don't have a whole lot of trouble with change; I can move with change but if all of a sudden we were doing this and we did not have any experience with virtual, then that's a different experience," she said.

"There was no disappointment on my part it was different but different is not negative different is just that, different."

Regardless of the platform, Ballard said the excitement of being a delegate does not go away.

"Nothing is going to spoil that for me I was excited about my constituents and people I guess that I didn't even know who voted for me to be a delegate and it's an honor and it's a privilege to be a delegate," she said.

“You don’t dwell on what you can’t do, you dwell on what you can do and you make it really exciting and I think [the Democratic National Committee] has gone out of their way to really make it exciting and different and I’ve appreciated all the efforts because we’ve done a lot of preparation to be ready for this because we knew it was going to be different.”

