Fraternal Order of Police says Topeka HRC not working toward unity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 says the City of Topeka Human Relations Commission policing reform recommendations show the City is not working toward eliminating division in the community.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 says it has diligently worked to create a professional and productive relationship with the City of Topeka and has been open to collaborative and cooperative discussions with which it fosters community relationships for the betterment of the Topeka and Shawnee County residents.

Lodge #3 says releases of information like the Human Relations Commission Policing Recommendations issued on Tuesday, Aug. 18, show that City leadership is not working towards a unified community.

According to the Lodge, the recommendations were developed without review and comment from all parties that were interested. It says such recommendations are portrayed to promote the defunding of law enforcement and the removal of essential protections for sworn officers.

The Order says as presented, the recommendations are being viewed as items of immediate discussion and potential action which it says only acts as a wedge dividing the community. It says what is more disturbing is that such recommendations jeopardize the safety of Topekans.

The Fraternal Order of Police says if adopted the recommendations of THRC would create the following results:

Officers being unable to carry a weapon or having to ask for supervisor approval before accessing a weapon

The removal of constitutional due process rights of officers

Officers being unable to defend themselves or others when lethal force is presented

The Lodge says with Mayor De La Isla and City Manager Trout calling on community unity, the FOP strongly questions why they City, or any governmental agency, would consider releasing such recommendations. It says the information continues to feed into variations of false narratives that are easily spread online and through social media while defeating the hard work that City leadership and the FOP have worked together on.

The FOP says it will continue to support its members and all law enforcement working to protect the community and its residents.

