Former soldier sentenced for distribution of information on Napalm, IEDs

Jarrett Smith's high school photo (Horrey Co. School District)
Jarrett Smith's high school photo (Horrey Co. School District)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Fort Riley soldier has been sentenced for distributing information on Napalm and IEDs.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a former Army soldier based out of Fort Riley was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for distribution of instructions for making explosives.

McAllister says Jarrett William Smith, 24, formerly of Ft. Riley, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of information related to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction.

According to McAllister, Smith joined the Army in June of 2017 and served as an infantry soldier trained for combat and tactical operations. He says Smith was transferred to Fort Riley on July 8, 2019.

McAllister says the FBI was given information that Smith used his social media accounts to give guidance to others on how to construct improvised explosive devices. He says Smith spoke to others on social media about wanting to travel to Ukraine to fight with a violent, far-right military group.

According to McAllister, on Sept. 20, 2019, an undercover FBI agent sought out Smith for instructions on making an explosive device to which Smith provided a recipe for creating improvised napalm.

McAllister says he is grateful to the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi for their work on the case.

