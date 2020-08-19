Advertisement

Emporia High to allow a limited number of fans at home games

(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A limited number of fans will be allowed at Emporia High football games this upcoming season. The school expects to allow about 45 people at games. 13 News is still working to clarify if that number includes other team officials like trainers.

Also, the Spartans won’t be playing at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium this upcoming season. Games will instead be played at Emporia High’s own stadium.

Emporia High will open the season at home against Hayden on September 4. The Spartans are scheduled to play 4 home games this season.

High School football athletes returned to practice for the first time since the pandemic. Considering the pandemic nearly took out the season, athletes were thankful to be back on the field.

The Kansas City Chiefs will allow a reduced number of fans to attend football games. Approximately 22 percent of the stadiums full capacity will be allowed to attend football games.

K-State has announced the Riley County Commission approved their request to open Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the football season.

Injuries are beginning to mount for the Kansas City Chiefs just three days into padded practices at training camp.

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared to return to football activities.

After the MIAA Conference postponed the fall sports season, the athletes look ahead to the spring. However, even this solution poses problems for athletes.

Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a three-run homer, to back Danny Duffy’s strong start as the Kansas City Royals came back to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 and split Saturday’s doubleheader.

KU will open the 2020 season Sept. 12 hosting Coastal Carolina.

