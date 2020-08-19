Emporia High to allow a limited number of fans at home games

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A limited number of fans will be allowed at Emporia High football games this upcoming season. The school expects to allow about 45 people at games. 13 News is still working to clarify if that number includes other team officials like trainers.

Also, the Spartans won’t be playing at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium this upcoming season. Games will instead be played at Emporia High’s own stadium.

Emporia High will open the season at home against Hayden on September 4. The Spartans are scheduled to play 4 home games this season.

