Dunkin' Donuts Oatmilk receives standing ovation

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dunkin’ Donuts’ Oatmilk continues to fly off shelves.

Dunkin’ Donut says the popularity of its oatmilk has made it the fastest-growing plant-based milk product, and sales continue to soar. It says it is bringing oatmilk coast to coast and launching Planet Oat. It says it is now one of the first service restaurant brands to make oatmilk available in all of its U.S. locations.

Dunkin’ says Planet Oat Oatmilk is a delicious, high quality, plant-based, dairy alternative starting with oats and water and blended with vitamins, minerals and other ingredients to create a creamy texture and light sweetness. It says guests can add the milk to any of its beverages in place of milk and includes Dunkin’s new Iced Oatmilk Latte, made with rich espresso and creamy oatmilk for a tasty twist on the brand’s lattes. It says the milk comes at an additional charge.

The national coffee chain says it began offering oatmilk in California at the start of 2020. It says the introduction of oatmilk continues the brand’s commitment to bringing innovative and exciting new menu choices to busy Americans. It says it distinguished itself by making plant-based menu options easily accessible with the launch of its Beyond Sausage Sandwich and Matcha Lattes as well as offering almond milk since 2014.

“Dunkin’ is proud to stand apart as the brand that democratizes trends and finds new and innovative ways to keep Americans running,” says Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin’. “Bringing Planet Oat Oatmilk to Dunkin’ locations across the country is another way we are reinforcing our commitment to providing guests with more choices to customize their favorite coffee and espresso drinks.” 

“Americans are always looking for new beverage options that easily fit into their dietary needs and specific tastes. The launch of Planet Oat as the official oatmilk of Dunkin’ represents an exciting moment for both of our companies and gives coffee lovers everywhere the flexibility to transform their favorite drinks into delicious, plant-based alternatives. We look forward to helping Dunkin’ continue to bring new choices to its menu, and serve millions of people oatmilk options that are inclusive for all,” said Chris Ross, Sr. Vice President, Marketing and R&D, at HP Hood LLC.

Dunkin’ says the national oatmilk launch coincides with the availability of its fall menu. It says its seasonal lineup features pumpkin flavored and spiced drinks that pair perfectly with new snacking options like Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak and Cheese Rollups and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’Bacon. It says it is making its fall beverages and backed goods earlier than ever to help coffee drinkers capture the warm, cozy feelings of the season now.

To learn more on Dunkin’s fall favorites, visit the Dunkin’ Donuts website.

