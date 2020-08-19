Advertisement

City of Emporia drops COVID-19 case against The Gym sports bar

A case has been dropped against an Emporia sports bar that defied county orders to close in May during coronavirus-related shutdown orders, according to KVOE Radio.
A case has been dropped against an Emporia sports bar that defied county orders to close in May during coronavirus-related shutdown orders, according to KVOE Radio.(WVLT)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A case has been dropped against an Emporia sports bar that defied county orders to close in May during coronavirus-related shutdown orders, according to KVOE Radio.

Emporia city prosecutors ended their case against The Gym after the business was cited for violating Lyon County’s public health order that closed bars under most circumstances.

KVOE says The Gym opened for food May 26, during Lyon County’s “Phase 1.5” recovery plan and just before Lyon County went into a “modified Phase 2” health order, both of which said bars had to stay closed unless they could offer curbside service.

The bar was asked to close and was issued a citation when owner Matt Flowers refused.

City Attorney Christina Montgomery told KVOE that no other citations of Lyon County’s public health order have come to her attention.

“After receiving all of the information available and reviewing it against the law that was in place at the time,” Montgomery said, “it was determined that there was not sufficient evidence to move forward with prosecution and conviction of the case.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Marshall County women injured Tuesday in southeast Kansas crash

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Two Marshall County women were injured Tuesday in a crash in Chautauqua County in southeast Kansas, authorities said.

News

Longtime Emporia business to close by end of the year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Muckenthaler Incorporated and MI Restaurant Equipment Supply, 308 Commercial in Emporia, will close by the end of the year, according to KVOE Radio.

News

Pott County to consider dropping face mask order for schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Pottawatomie County commissioners on Wednesday will discuss whether to opt out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order that requires schools to implement face masks and other health measures because of the coronavirus, according to KMAN Radio.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Another comfortable day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Few sprinkles can’t be ruled out this morning in north-central Kansas

Latest News

News

Topeka City Council discuss upcoming special session focused on police reform

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
Mayor Michelle De La Isla, City Manager Brent Trout and Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran spoke before Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and put several rumors to rest.

News

Topeka City Council discuss upcoming special session focused on police reform

Updated: 9 hours ago
13 News at 10pm

News

Wamego cancels fireworks show

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Melissa Brunner
Already delayed until Labor Day weekend, the Wamego City Commission voted Tuesday to cancel the city's annual fireworks show over COVID-19 concerns.

Local

St. George’s newest BBQ joint will leave you wanting Moe

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Pottawatomie County’s newest restaurant just opened its doors on Monday and has seen overwhelming support from the community.

News

Moe's Original BBQ opens in St George

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
Moe's Original BBQ opens in St George

State

Kansas Democratic National Convention delegates react to virtual experience

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Democrats across the nation logged on for the second day for of the virtual national convention Tuesday.