City of Emporia drops COVID-19 case against The Gym sports bar

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A case has been dropped against an Emporia sports bar that defied county orders to close in May during coronavirus-related shutdown orders, according to KVOE Radio.

Emporia city prosecutors ended their case against The Gym after the business was cited for violating Lyon County’s public health order that closed bars under most circumstances.

KVOE says The Gym opened for food May 26, during Lyon County’s “Phase 1.5” recovery plan and just before Lyon County went into a “modified Phase 2” health order, both of which said bars had to stay closed unless they could offer curbside service.

The bar was asked to close and was issued a citation when owner Matt Flowers refused.

City Attorney Christina Montgomery told KVOE that no other citations of Lyon County’s public health order have come to her attention.

“After receiving all of the information available and reviewing it against the law that was in place at the time,” Montgomery said, “it was determined that there was not sufficient evidence to move forward with prosecution and conviction of the case.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.