Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland confirms four-game suspension

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2020 season without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland.

Breeland faces a four-game suspension due to “off-the-field matters.”

He confirmed the suspension on Instagram Wednesday.

“I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans,” Breeland wrote. “I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl Title.”

