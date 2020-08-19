Chiefs’ Bashaud Breeland confirms four-game suspension
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2020 season without starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland.
Breeland faces a four-game suspension due to “off-the-field matters.”
He confirmed the suspension on Instagram Wednesday.
“I post this today because I want to apologize, publicly, to the entire Chiefs organization, my coaches, teammates, family and fans,” Breeland wrote. “I accept full responsibility for my actions, and I look forward to getting back on the field with my teammates to defend our Super Bowl Title.”
