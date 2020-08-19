Balloon Federation of America National Convention comes to Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Balloon Federation of America National Convention will be stopping in Topeka in 2021.

The Balloon Federation of America says it will be hosting its National Convention in Topeka at Capitol Plaza Hotel. It says it is inviting all balloon pilots, enthusiasts and industry leaders to attend a 4-day conference which will bring hundreds of people to the Capital City.

The BFA says it was founded on March 26, 1961, and will celebrate its diamond Anniversary at the 2021 event. It says the National Conventions are held once every three or four years and includes world-class speakers, a trade show with industry leaders, receptions and a banquet.

The BFA says the convention is an opportunity to exchange ideas, gain valuable knowledge with other balloon enthusiasts and explore what the future may hold for sport hot air ballooning. It says education and enrichment play an important part in this respect, as well as renewing acquaintances and making new ones.

According to the BFA, the Convention Committee has created a varied educational program, which it believes will be of great interest to balloon enthusiasts of all kinds. It says sessions are scheduled multiple times a day and include the following:

Weather

Training

Pre-Flight Planning

Landing Safety

Pilot Decision Making

Tips to Compete

Technology Practices

Manufacturers

Registration for the event is open now and can be found here.

