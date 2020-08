TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Topeka Monday morning.

Shawnee Co. deputies say Angela Irvin, 35, was stopped in the 3700 block of SW Topeka Blvd. after 9:30 a.m.

She was arrested and booked for two outstanding warrants, meth possession, and other drug and traffic related charges.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.