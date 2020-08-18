Advertisement

Washburn University heads back to school with in-person, remote and hybrid learning options

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University Ichabods headed back to campus and logged onto their devices to start the new school year Monday.

Most classes this semester can be taken in-person, remotely or a in a hybrid combination of the two.

Returning students said they adjusted to online learning models, but felt refreshed by being back on campus.

“Since last semester switched all online and our classes being half online I’m pretty used to it now so I’m pretty comfortable going into this semester,” sophomore criminal justice major Dylan Shaw said.

“It keeps me more responsible going to in-person classes makes it a little easier when I’m not next to my Xbox at home.”

Sophomore international business and French major Josh Jamison said adapting to new policies is worth the trade for being back at school.

“It’s definitely a different feel instead of waking up this morning and heading to class I hopped on my computer and hopped on a Zoom call which is not something I’m used to but it’s an adjustment I’m willing to make to further my education,” he said.

“There’s a lot of different changes I’m kind of not used to and it kind of throws some curve balls my way but I feel like it’s a good thing because at the end of the day the health and safety of every student here is the number one responsibility  for the campus.”

Many features of the university have been rethought in order to maintain social distance protocols and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Classrooms have spaced out seating, instructors have boundaries to walk in while lecturing and many rooms have been updated with technology for students to use if they choose to attend their classes through a remote learning module.

Masks are required inside all buildings and when social distancing cannot be practiced outside.

Students are also asked to monitor their health each day before they head to campus.

Freshman Desiree Allen said her first day of college looks different from what she envisioned, but she plans to make the most of the year.

“It’s a little bit different than what I’m expecting because usually when you pull up to the first day of school you don’t have to wear a mask, you just head to your classes,” she said.

“It’s more easy for me to be on campus than off because sometimes I like to do it not on the computer because it’s more tough and more difficult for me.”

The safety measures are part of the school’s campaign “Stay safe so we can stay together” an initiative that focuses on personal responsibility to keep campus open throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Eric Grospitch explained the school wanted to give students some normalcy while taking all safety measures necessary.

”We heard from our students a lot mainly through social media that they wanted to get back to campus and have some level of normal return and we recognized that in our current environment the best way that we can do that is asking our students to keep themselves safe which will help our campus be ready to go.” he said.

Grospitch said giving students different learning options was key in helping them feel comfortable in a world impacted by COVID-19.

“Whether that be coming in and feeling great and sitting in classes from eight to 11 or coming in going ‘you know I’m going to do one and then I’m going to Zoom the rest so they can start to feel some of that normalcy has really been important for us,” he said.

“There is a lot of anxiety in our world right now no matter where you go there is anxiety and I think what we’ve been able to come up with is pathways for each person to find their own path.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Woman arrested for drugs, outstanding warrants

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
A woman was taken into custody after a traffic stop in Topeka Monday morning.

News

Back-to-School Pictures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
No matter if your student is headed back to the classroom, or learning from home, we want to see your back-to-school pictures!

News

Riley Co. to allow large gatherings, venues to open

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Riley County has removed a restriction on large gatherings, now allowing venues of more than 2-thousand people to open with Health Order No. 18.

Forecast

Monday night forecast: Fog late tonight dry tomorrow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Goodwin
A quiet week ahead with minimal rain chances

Latest News

News

Washburn University welcomes students back to school

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Washburn University Ichabods headed back to campus and logged on to kick off the new school year Monday.

News

Political expert discusses presidential race as National Democratic Convention kicks off

Updated: 1 hours ago
his year’s Democratic National Convention may look a little different, but political science Professor Patrick Miller says the message should remain the same.

Local

State and local election officials respond to U.S. Postal Service warning letters on mail-in ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Danielle Martin
The Postal Service recently warned 46 states it can’t guarantee delivery of mail-in ballots, even if they’re sent by state deadlines. The Secretary of State and the Shawnee County Election said Kansas voters should not be concerned.

News

State and local election officials respond to U.S. Postal Service Warning letters

Updated: 2 hours ago
State and local election officials respond to U.S. Postal Service warning letters on mail-in ballots

News

Political expert discusses presidential race as National Democratic Convention kicks off

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 News at Six

News

Topeka’s Bonkers offers “Good, Clean Fun” campaign for families

Updated: 2 hours ago
13 NEWS at 5:30 p.m.