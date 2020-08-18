Washburn University heads back to school with in-person, remote and hybrid learning options

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University Ichabods headed back to campus and logged onto their devices to start the new school year Monday.

Most classes this semester can be taken in-person, remotely or a in a hybrid combination of the two.

Returning students said they adjusted to online learning models, but felt refreshed by being back on campus.

“Since last semester switched all online and our classes being half online I’m pretty used to it now so I’m pretty comfortable going into this semester,” sophomore criminal justice major Dylan Shaw said.

“It keeps me more responsible going to in-person classes makes it a little easier when I’m not next to my Xbox at home.”

Sophomore international business and French major Josh Jamison said adapting to new policies is worth the trade for being back at school.

“It’s definitely a different feel instead of waking up this morning and heading to class I hopped on my computer and hopped on a Zoom call which is not something I’m used to but it’s an adjustment I’m willing to make to further my education,” he said.

“There’s a lot of different changes I’m kind of not used to and it kind of throws some curve balls my way but I feel like it’s a good thing because at the end of the day the health and safety of every student here is the number one responsibility for the campus.”

Many features of the university have been rethought in order to maintain social distance protocols and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Classrooms have spaced out seating, instructors have boundaries to walk in while lecturing and many rooms have been updated with technology for students to use if they choose to attend their classes through a remote learning module.

Masks are required inside all buildings and when social distancing cannot be practiced outside.

Students are also asked to monitor their health each day before they head to campus.

Freshman Desiree Allen said her first day of college looks different from what she envisioned, but she plans to make the most of the year.

“It’s a little bit different than what I’m expecting because usually when you pull up to the first day of school you don’t have to wear a mask, you just head to your classes,” she said.

“It’s more easy for me to be on campus than off because sometimes I like to do it not on the computer because it’s more tough and more difficult for me.”

The safety measures are part of the school’s campaign “Stay safe so we can stay together” an initiative that focuses on personal responsibility to keep campus open throughout the pandemic.

Dr. Eric Grospitch explained the school wanted to give students some normalcy while taking all safety measures necessary.

”We heard from our students a lot mainly through social media that they wanted to get back to campus and have some level of normal return and we recognized that in our current environment the best way that we can do that is asking our students to keep themselves safe which will help our campus be ready to go.” he said.

Grospitch said giving students different learning options was key in helping them feel comfortable in a world impacted by COVID-19.

“Whether that be coming in and feeling great and sitting in classes from eight to 11 or coming in going ‘you know I’m going to do one and then I’m going to Zoom the rest so they can start to feel some of that normalcy has really been important for us,” he said.

“There is a lot of anxiety in our world right now no matter where you go there is anxiety and I think what we’ve been able to come up with is pathways for each person to find their own path.”

